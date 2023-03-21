Guruspeak: How these professional traders managed to survive the market fall

After touching a new high on December 1, 2022 Indian markets have, slowly and steadily, slipped by nearly 11 percent. The fall picked up momentum after US and European banks started reporting trouble, with the damage being more pronounced among the smaller stocks. While the benchmark indices have fallen by 11 percent, the average stock with a market capitalization of over Rs 1,000 crore is down by over 40 percent. Many fund managers, retail traders, and investors have taken the...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Why markets are fearful
Mar 20, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Xi reaches Moscow to resolve Ukraine crisis, IREDA IPO pricing is key to its su...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers