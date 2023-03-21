Guruspeak: How these professional traders managed to survive the market fall

With the rising cost of funds, nervous financial markets, what is the way ahead for investors?

After touching a new high on December 1, 2022 Indian markets have, slowly and steadily, slipped by nearly 11 percent. The fall picked up momentum after US and European banks started reporting trouble, with the damage being more pronounced among the smaller stocks. While the benchmark indices have fallen by 11 percent, the average stock with a market capitalization of over Rs 1,000 crore is down by over 40 percent. Many fund managers, retail traders, and investors have taken the...