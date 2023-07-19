GuruSpeak | How these 24-year-old IIM Indore graduates cracked the market code 

Few among us are fortunate enough to discover investing and trading early in life. It was sheer coincidence that Kaivalya Karkare from Goa and Pruthvi Shah from Ahmedabad joined an integrated course at IIM Indore and shared the same room. It was also a coincident that their fathers shared a passion for markets and had passed it on to their sons. In their five-year friendship in college a business plan was already brewing. Both had the same goal in life and...