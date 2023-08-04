GuruSpeak| Catching them young and watching them grow is how Sheetal Malpani invests

Traditionally, in an Indian family not joining a family business was a tough call for a youngster, especially if the business is established. However, with education, youngsters decided to carve their own path rather than walk on the path that was laid out for them. Sheetal Malpani decided to choose equity markets over his family's well-set retail business in Jaipur. Armed with the necessary qualifications he has worked himself up to managing funds. A fund manager with a PMS named...