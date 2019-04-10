App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 08:07 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold trades near two-week high on US-EU trade tensions

Spot gold was down about 0.1 percent at $1,303.14 per ounce as of 0110 GMT, after touching its highest since March 28 at $1,306.09 in the previous session.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Gold on Wednesday traded near a two-week high hit in the previous session, as investors worried about the trade tensions between the United States and Europe, and as the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth outlook.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold was down about 0.1 percent at $1,303.14 per ounce as of 0110 GMT, after touching its highest since March 28 at $1,306.09 in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures were also down about 0.1 percent at $1,307.60 an ounce.

related news

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to impose tariffs on $11 billion worth of European Union products, heightening tensions over a long-running transatlantic aircraft subsidy dispute and opening a new front in his global trade war.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global economic growth forecasts for 2019 and warned growth could slow further due to trade tensions and a potentially disorderly British exit from the European Union.

Britain will suffer economic damage equivalent to the loss of at least 2-3 years of normal growth between now and the end of 2021 if it leaves the European Union without an exit deal, the International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday.

European Union leaders will grant British Prime Minister Theresa May a second delay to Brexit but they could demand she accepts a much longer extension as France pushed for conditions to limit Britain's ability to undermine the bloc.

The European Central Bank is all but certain to keep policy on hold on Wednesday, taking its time to evaluate whether its most recent stimulus cocktail is enough to arrest a rapid decline in sentiment.

Venezuela removed eight tonnes of gold from the central bank's vaults last week, and the cash-strapped socialist state is expected to sell the bullion abroad as it seeks to raise hard currency in the face of U.S. sanctions, a lawmaker and one government source said.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.35 percent to 757.85 tonnes on Tuesday.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 07:55 am

tags #Commodities #EU #Gold #Spot gold #US

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kalank: Alia Bhatt reveals she took inspiration from Pakistani TV show ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi says crew started laughing when ...

Here’s what Zee TV has to say about Congress’ complaint to the Ele ...

IPL 2019 highlights: Chennai Super Kings beat KKR, win all four home m ...

Exclusive: Arjun Kapoor gets a new address, deets inside

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi agrees he doesn’t quite look l ...

IPL 2019: Michael Vaughan takes a break from cricket, goes tiger spott ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Will Vivek Oberoi change his Twitter name to ...

Exclusive: This is how Saroj Khan felt as Madhuri Dixit Nene trained f ...

'I Hope for a Day When There Will be All India Queer Congress', Says H ...

Avengers Endgame: Captain America, Iron Man Reunite Scene is Not in th ...

Ghaziabad Man Rapes 5-year-old Cousin, Kills Her When She Tries to Rai ...

As Congress Dons Saffron to Edge Out BJP in 'Hindutva Lab' Mangalore, ...

Rahul Gandhi to File Nomination from Amethi Today, Sonia and Priyanka ...

IPL Points Table 2019 | CSK vs KKR: Chennai Consolidate Top Spot With ...

IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR Match in Chennai Highlights: As it Happened

Woman Lived to 99 with All Organs Except Heart on Wrong Side of Body

Not Just Ramazan, Chhath Puja to Also Affect Voter Turnout in Bihar's ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

Election Commission suffering from credibility crisis, say ex-bureaucr ...

IMF’s Gita Gopinath says India must 'transparently communicate' grow ...

Behind the scenes, poll officials in Sikkim prepare to set up voting b ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC issues warning to CBDT, Revenue Dept over ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in red as IMF lowe ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 10

Here are the bulk and block deals of April 9

Oil prices rise amid OPEC supply cuts, US sanctions

Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad candidacy puts CPM in tough spot; Left party ma ...

Mike Pompeo refuses to back two-state solution after Israel pledges to ...

68-year-old Shaukat Ali assaulted, his shop ransacked by a mob in anot ...

Modi: Journey of a Common Man review — Dramatic performances, select ...

Ford nears deal with Mahindra & Mahindra to form new JV; US automaker ...

Shot putter Manpreet Kaur set to lose national record, Asian title aft ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 665, 730 and gaming focused 730G mobile pl ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.