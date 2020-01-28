App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold price today: Yellow metal remains flat with negative bias; buy on dips for a target of 40,900

Experts are of the view that traders should use dips to buy into Gold for a target of 40,900 levels while support is seen at 40,300 levels.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

India Gold February futures remained flat with a negative bias on 28 January as rising concerns over the fast-spreading coronavirus in China and its economic impact offset a firmer dollar.

International Gold inched to over 2-week high on mounting concerns over the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak sent investors scurrying for safe havens.

On the MCX, gold contracts for February were trading lower by Rs 45, or 0.11 percent, at Rs 40,540 per 10 gram at 0920 hours.

Close

Experts are of the view that traders should use dips to buy into Gold for a target of 40,900 levels while support is seen at 40,300 levels.

related news

Track live Gold price here

Trading Strategy:

Expert: Pritam Kumar Patnaik, Head Commodities, Reliance Commodities

MCX Gold February had a volatile session and crossed above 40,800 levels & traded near 40,550 levels. Moreover, it has sustained well above 40,450 levels which suggests strong strength in the counter for upside momentum up to 41,000-41,200 levels.

International Gold has given breakout above $1.575 levels which will hold support & upside. $1587 will act a strong resistance. It may trade in a $1575-$1594 range.

Intraday strategy: MCX Gold February Buy in the range of 40,500-40,450 with 40360 as stop loss and target of 40900 levels.

Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Sr Research Analyst - Commodity & Currency, LKP Securities Ltd

Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday as rising concerns over the fast-spreading coronavirus in China and its economic impact offset a firmer dollar. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,581.09 per ounce.

On the Daily chart, Gold traded positive and closed strong. Prices were little changed on Tuesday as rising concerns over the fast-spreading coronavirus in China and its economic impact offset a firmer dollar.

20, 50, 100-EMA are signalling positive range bound movement ahead. RSI & MACD are signalling strength. For the day 40650-40800 will act as resistance whereas 40500-40300 as supports.

Expert: Hareesh V, Head Commodity Research at Geojit financial services

Gold’s safe-haven demand may edge higher on expectations that the virus outbreak in China may pressure the already weakened global economy. Weaker global equities due to the large scale risk aversion may also assist the yellow metal. At the same time, a stable dollar and limited physical market activities may limit major gains in the overseas market.

On the technical side, as long as prices stay above $1,568 expect rallies to continue with strong resistance is seen at $1,592 followed by $1,610 levels. A direct drop below $,1548 would negate any bullish expectation.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 10:06 am

tags #gold price today #gold rate today #India Gold February Futures #India MCX #MCX GOLD

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.