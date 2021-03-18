Gold price today: Yellow metal gains on US Fed stance; Silver May futures up over 1%

India Gold MCX April futures contract price is inching higher on March 18 following the positive trend in the international spot prices after the US Fed kept the interest rate unchanged and assured markets on the stance to keep benchmark rates near-zero through at least 2023.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold contracts were trading higher by 0.74 percent at Rs 45,170 for 10 grams at 0920 hours. May silver futures, too, were trading 1.1 percent higher at Rs 67,999 a kilogram.

Gold and silver traded steady ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting outcome on Wednesday. Both the precious metals settled on a mixed note in the international markets.

Gold April futures contract settled at $1727.20 per troy ounce, and Silver May futures contract settled at $26.06 per troy ounce. Both precious metals settled on a slightly positive note in the domestic markets in the previous trading session.

Gold and silver traded steady despite gains in the 10-year bond yields. The 10-year U.S. bond yields reached 13 months high on Wednesday and test 1.67% restricted gains in the precious metals, data from Prithvi Finmart showed.

“The U.S. Federal Reserve accommodative stance on monetary policy and inflation concerns could support precious metal prices in the short term. Gold and silver could show some strength in Thursday’s session,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“Gold has support at $1714-1700 per troy ounce and resistance at $1744-1758 per troy ounce. At MCX, Gold has support at 44660-44440 and resistance at 45055-45250,” he said.

Jain further added that Silver has support at 66600-66100 and resistance at 67800-68500 levels. We suggest buying in the gold around 44800 with a stop loss at 44550 on a closing basis for the target of 45200.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International gold prices rose on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve reiterated its accommodative monetary policy, which also weakened the dollar.

Silver prices, too, ended with gains on Wednesday. Domestic gold and silver prices ended flat on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of the US FOMC meet.