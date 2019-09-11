App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Generic Engineering jumps 10% on bagging construction projects

The Mumbai-based company has received order worth Rs 296.83 crore for construction of residential buildings.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects rallied 10 percent intraday on September 11 after the company bagged orders for construction of buildings.

The Mumbai-based company has received order worth Rs 296.83 crore for construction of residential buildings.

It also bagged small order of Rs 2.05 crore for construction of industrial buildings.

Close

The stock was quoting at Rs 78.00, up Rs 4.45, or 6.05 percent on the BSE at 1345 hours IST.

However, it was one of underperformers in the last one year, falling 55 percent. It was trading 58.4 percent below its 52-week high and 20.74 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Sep 11, 2019 02:26 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Generic Engineering Construction and Projects

