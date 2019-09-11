Generic Engineering jumps 10% on bagging construction projects

Shares of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects rallied 10 percent intraday on September 11 after the company bagged orders for construction of buildings.

The Mumbai-based company has received order worth Rs 296.83 crore for construction of residential buildings.

It also bagged small order of Rs 2.05 crore for construction of industrial buildings.

The stock was quoting at Rs 78.00, up Rs 4.45, or 6.05 percent on the BSE at 1345 hours IST.