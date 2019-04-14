App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2019 07:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical Classroom: Actionable trading plan for measuring gaps and island reversal

Measuring gaps are formed during continuation of a rally and are called ‘continuation gap’. This gap gives good trading opportunity particularly if the measuring gap has come after a breakaway gap.

Shabbir Kayyumi
Whatsapp

Gaps result from extraordinary buying or selling interest developing while the market is closed.

On a technical analysis chart, a gap represents an area where no trading has taken place. Gaps once identified on a price chart can be used for successful trading with excellent risk-reward ratio.

Trading with Bullish Measuring Gap

Measuring gaps are formed during the continuation of a rally and are called ‘continuation gap’. This gap gives good trading opportunities particularly if the measuring gap has come after a breakaway gap. Breakaway gaps occur when the price action is breaking out of a trading range or a congestion area.

related news

Steps for calculating stop loss & target while adding long position with measuring gaps:

1. Note down the breakaway gap which is just below measuring gap.
2. Calculate the mid-point of breakaway gap.
3. Calculate the mid-point of measuring gap.
4. Find difference between the mid-point of the breakaway gap and the mid-point of the measuring gap, which is called as ‘target points’.
5. To find out the final target, add target points to mid-point of measuring gap.

6. Stop loss is calculated as a low of measuring gap and hence trading measuring gap gives very high risk reward ratio.

55

Trading with Bearish Measuring Gap

This gap gives a good trading opportunity. One can use advanced trading methods mentioned below to get higher gains.

Steps for calculating stop loss and target while short selling with measuring gap are given below:

1. Note down the breakaway gap which is just above measuring gap.
2. Calculate the mid-point of breakaway gap.
3. Calculate the mid-point of measuring gap.
4. Find he difference between the mid-point of the breakaway gap and the mid-point of measuring gap, which is called as ‘target points’.
5. To fine out the final target, subtract target points from mid-point of measuring gap.

6. Stop loss is calculated as a high of measuring gap and hence trading measuring gap gives a very high risk reward ratio too.

Trading with Bearish Island reversal

An island reversal is a pattern composed of a gap in the trending direction, a mostly sideways period for the price, then a gap in the other direction. The price does not return to where the sideways period occurred, making it look like an island on the chart. First gap can be termed as an exhaustion gap and second gap can be a breakaway or common gap.

In terms of bearish island reversal, one can short sell just below island keeping high of second gap as a stop loss whereas target is second gap subtracted by size of island. Size of island is calculated by subtracting highest high above both gaps minus upper level of second bearish gap.

56

Trading with Bullish Island reversal

In terms of bullish island reversal, one can buy just above island keeping low of second gap as a stop loss, whereas target is second gap subtracted by the size of the island. The size of the island is calculated by subtracting the lowest low below both gaps minus the lower level of second bullish gap.

Conclusion

> Gaps are a significant technical development in price action and chart analysis, and should not be ignored.
> Trading with measuring gaps gives the finest trading opportunity whereas it also provides a very high risk reward ratio.

> Gaps can play an important role when spotted before the beginning of a move.

(The author is a Head - Technical & Derivative Research, Narnolia Financial Advisors)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 14, 2019 07:47 am

tags #markets #Technicals

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Aira Gaira from Kalank: Kriti Sanon keeps Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy ...

Deepika Padukone picks Peter Dundus for her red carpet appearance at C ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Chris Gayle’s 99 goes in vain as Virat Kohli, A ...

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh finds a fan in Baahubali's Prabhas!

Star Wars Episode XI Teaser: Carrie Fisher's legend lives on in The Ri ...

Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling to unite for a wedding drama

Prabhas debuts on Instagram and scores 7 lakh followers without a sing ...

Alia Bhatt has a smart response after Kangana Ranaut calls her Gully B ...

IPL 2019 | Dhoni Should Have Been Banned For Outburst to Set Example: ...

Game of Thrones: Here's Everything You Need To Know Before the Finale

Poila Baisakh 2019: Here are All the Food Items for a Perfect Start to ...

Election 2019 LIVE: Priyanka Heads to Assam; Chandrababu Naidu to Lead ...

Juts Like Laila-Majnu, Says Owaisi on Nitish Kumar's 'Love' for PM Mod ...

This is What Anand Ahuja Did for Sonam Kapoor as a Support After Marri ...

IPL 2019 | KKR Assistant Coach Katich Calls for Better Umpiring in IPL

Tiger Shroff Cannot Stop Jumping in ‘SOTY 2’ and Nobody Can Unders ...

'She’s Pakistan, Not Needed Here': Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes a Dig C ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Mamata Banerjee no 'saviour of democracy'; browbeating of filmmakers, ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

Impunity for cow vigilantes in BJP's India threatens the foundational ...

Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya on what sets Majili apart and workin ...

US’ decision to seek Julian Assange’s extradition marks dramatic s ...

Singapore Open 2019: Nozomi Okuhara decimates lacklustre PV Sindhu; An ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

The Stories in My Life: Isaac Bashevis Singer's story set in Warsaw ju ...

WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download stickers for Ram Navami 201 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.