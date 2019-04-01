App
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 05:21 PM IST
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Evening Walk Down D-Street: Sensex hits 39K; Nifty could rally towards 13,500 in FY20

The S&P BSE Sensex surpassed its previous record high of 38,989 registered on August 29 for the first time in history.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Bulls pushed S&P BSE Sensex above 39,000 for the first time to 39,115.57 while Nifty50 closed just below its record high of 11,760.20.

The S&P BSE Sensex surpassed its previous record high of 38,989 registered on August 29 for the first time in history. The gains were largely led by both private and public sector banks as well as Reliance Industries.

Late selling clipped gains which pushed Sensex below 39,000 and 11,700 for the Nifty50. A mixed trend was witnessed on sectoral front wherein metal and IT pack ended with decent gains.

related news

If we look at the trend from previous record highs, banking stocks led the rally in S&P BSE Sensex from August 2018 as the top three stocks which rose over 10 percent were from the banking pack.

As many as 14 stocks from the S&P BSE Sensex gave positive returns up to 18 percent since previous record highs which include names like Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, and Reliance Industries Ltd, data showed.

But, no love lost for the bulls as experts feel that the journey of record highs are likely to continue and Nifty should be able to touch highs soon, and possibly surpass 12,000-13,000 levels in the next 12 months.

Liquidity flows in Indian markets, increase in prospects of political stability, rate cut expectation from RBI and improvement in GST collection in March are some of the factors which boosted sentiment.

“We started the day on a strong note but last hour profit booking prevented Nifty from hitting record highs, but we should be able to surpass 11760 levels soon. For FY20, the rally is likely to continue, and if the index is able to surpass 12000 then we could see 13500 levels in FY20,” Ritesh Ashar - Chief Strategy Officer - KIFS Trade Capital told Moneycontrol.

In terms of sectors, Ashar is of the view consumer durable as a sector should outperform, followed by cement and construction sector. “In the consumer durable segment, we are bullish on Blue Star and Bajaj Electric; in the cement sector we like Grasim and Heidelberg Cement, and in construction, we like IRB Infra,” he said.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Stocks in news:

Lupin gained 3 percent after the company launched Tadalafil tablets that treats erectile dysfunction.

Nitesh Estates rallied 4 percent after the company further reduced its debt burden.

Bank of Baroda gained more than 3 percent as the lender issued shares to Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank shareholders on the merger.

Tata Motors added 7 after the company firmly expects improved financial results in March quarter.

Welspun Corp rose 8 percent post company announced value unlocking of Rs 940 crore.

The share price of Zenith Fibres declined more than 17 percent after the company announced buyback plans.

Global Updates:

The stronger economic data from China over the weekend helped the Asian Indices to end higher on Monday. Shanghai Composite was up 2.58 percent at 3,170.36 and Hang Seng rose 1.66 percent at 29562.02.

Nikkei gained 1.43 percent to close at 21,509.03 and Kospi rose 1.29 percent at 2,168.28.

European markets are trading higher on the back of stronger-than-expected Chinese data.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 04:52 pm

tags #Local Markets #Podcast

most popular

