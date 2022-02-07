business Ethereum, Solana are equivalent to high beta tech stocks: Chris Wood Chris Wood released a report last week, where he expects the Sensex to hit the 1,00,000 mark in FY27, somewhere towards the end of 2026 or early 2027. CNBC TV18 caught up with him to garner his view on a host of topics including impact of Fed rate hikes, inflation and oil prices on Indian market, and also his take on cryptocurrency