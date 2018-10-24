Editor's Take | Easing the liquidity squeeze in NBFCs

The government and Reserve Bank of India have stepped in and announced various measures to allay investor concerns.
Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have been facing numerous problems since the past month following the IL&FS crisis. The government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have stepped in and announced various measures to allay investor concerns.
Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair and Deputy Editor-Views Ravi Krishnan discuss the measures taken by the government and the effect they have had on the sector.Watch the video for more...
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 05:12 pm