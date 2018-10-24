App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Easing the liquidity squeeze in NBFCs

The government and Reserve Bank of India have stepped in and announced various measures to allay investor concerns.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have been facing numerous problems since the past month following the IL&FS crisis. The government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have stepped in and announced various measures to allay investor concerns.

Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair and Deputy Editor-Views Ravi Krishnan discuss the measures taken by the government and the effect they have had on the sector.

First Published on Oct 24, 2018 05:12 pm

tags #Government measures #ILFS #margin pressure #NBFC crisis #NBFC crunch #NBFC Liquidity Squeeze #NBFCs #RBI #Take

