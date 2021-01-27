Dip in market ahead of Budget 2021 might not be bad: What should be your investment strategy?

The S&P BSE Sensex has fallen more than 3 percent points in the run-up to Budget 2021. The Nifty50 is also trading near crucial support levels of 14,200 after hitting a high of 14,753 earlier in January.

The market was overheated and overbought, and some profit-taking ahead of the Budget 2021 was on the cards.

A dip in the market has now given retail investors who were waiting on the sidelines an opportunity to invest in the run-away rally seen in the last 12 months.

Investors should use the opportunity to get into quality stocks or stocks that are likely to get positively impacted by Budget proposals.

“With the budget date nearing, markets have gotten cautious and have shed some of its gains this week. Investors should look at this as an opportune time to assess companies and invest in quality stocks on dips. Traders can go light on the long side,” Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Group told Moneycontrol.

“With the Budget touted to be in favour of infrastructure development and focus on stimulating economic activity further, Infra, Realty and Banks would be sectors which will be watched by investors for new opportunities,” he said.

The Union Budget comes in the backdrop of an unprecedented pandemic that has global ramifications. Extended support from central bankers across the world supported sentiment and fuelled the risk-on rally.

“Valuations are not cheap anymore. Markets are anticipating a continued strong recovery in economy and businesses in the year 2021, while the macro environment is expected to also remain favourable globally, the thesis could get tested in H1 of this year,” Kunj Bansal, Business Head, PMS - Equity - Karvy Capital Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“The pent-up consumer demand could moderate and an increase in public expenditure would be required to support the pace of economic recovery. However, we remain constructive on equities in the medium term and would look at correction as an opportunity to accumulate quality companies,” he said.