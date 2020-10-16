DAILY VOICE | FOMO, liquidity pushing markets; 30-40% stocks already at pre-COVID levels: Atul Bhole of DSP MF

We believe the markets have not priced in the possibility of a second wave or that this could be pent-up demand which plateaus out early next year. Our base case is that the market will wait for this evidence before the next large leg up, Atul Bhole, Senior Vice President – Investments, DSP MF, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpts:

Q) Economy is showing signs of green shoots and that is one big factor which is supporting the sentiment in addition to the positive global cues. Investors await news on stimulus from the US and Indian govt. ahead of the festival season. Do you think this will cement record highs by Diwali?

A) Based on the channel checks we have done, the upcoming festive season is going to be very decent, mainly driven by factors like the need for new or upgrade of existing durables/gadgets, need for personal mobility vehicles, etc. as well as pent-up demand.

As we understand, the sales will get a further boost from very attractive schemes by companies like discounts, easy financing, and cashbacks, among others.

Corporates would try to do everything to lure the consumers to make up for the lost sales in the past six months. A gradual opening of the economy, the introduction of effective medicines like Remdesvir, and lower death rates are helping to reduce the fear factor and lifting sentiments.

The momentum is building up into the festive season, but whether it will sustain post that needs to be seen.

Q) Sensex reclaimed 40,000 in the week gone by but the euphoria is missing. Broader markets mostly remain mixed while stocks hitting a fresh 52-week high is just a little over 100? The muted performance does not give confidence – what are your views?

A) Most of the sectors or stocks have factored in a lot and more in the past 3-4 months. Many stocks are trading at 30-40% above pre-Covid levels and have got re-rated massively.

Some of it has to do with the change in medium-term growth dynamics due to Covid and IT, pharma, diagnostic chains, and the like are benefitting from the impact.

A large part is also driven by the liquidity, momentum chasing and Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) factor. However, beyond a point, earnings outlook and valuation does matter. Hence, markets are likely to consolidate at these levels for some time.

Q) What is your take on the September month data of MF? Outflows continue from equity funds but at a much slower pace compared to the previous month.

A) Overall reduction in the fear factor, opening up and sharp ramp-up in economic activities may be a reason for the improvement in numbers.