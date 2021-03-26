English
D-Street Talk: Make Rs 100 cr by investing Rs 10 lakh using TechnoFunda Investing: Vivek Mashrani of TechnoFunda Investing

The bigger task is to find companies that are showing growth of 20-25% CAGR in the sectors which are undergoing megatrends and that is where concepts of TechnoFunda investing comes in, says Mashrani.

Kshitij Anand
March 26, 2021 / 07:24 PM IST

Many investors fail to realize the power of compounding, Vivek Mashrani, Founder of TechnoFunda Investing – Vivekmashrani.com said in a podcast with Moneycontrol on the sidelines of Traders Carnival 2021.

Even if you are 30 years old and have missed out on investing in markets you can still compound wealth systematically by using TechnoFunda Investing.

“How to make Rs 100 crore by investing Rs 10 lakh was a concept originally introduced by Ramesh Damani in one of the guest lectures. How retail investors can make it big despite having a small amount of initial capital, but it is possible if they understand the power of compounding,” explains Mashrani.

“If you start with Rs 10 lakh and start investing at the age of 30. It is still possible – thanks to the power of compounding. The CAGR which will be required will be around 20-25% that will double money every 3 years,” he explains.

The bigger task is to find companies that are showing growth of 20-25% CAGR in the sectors which are undergoing megatrends and that is where concepts of TechnoFunda investing comes in, added Mashrani.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
