D-Street Buzz: Nifty IT underperforms dragged by TCS; HDFC, BPCL up 2%, YES Bank most active

Indian stock market continues trading on a positive note but is off the high point of the day with Sensex up 49.81 points at 40494.96, and the Nifty added 6.80 points at 11938.30.

Nifty IT shed a percent after rupee trade higher against the US dollar at 71.12 level. The top losers included Tata Consultancy Services which shed over 3 percent followed by Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies.

Metals along with auto stocks continue to trade in green led by SAIL, Jindal Steel & Power, MOIL, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Vedanta.

The top gainers from the auto space included Maruti Suzuki which jumped over 2 percent after its production rose in November by 4.33 percent, after having reduced output for nine straight months due to lower demand. The other gainers included Bharat Forge, Ashok Leyland, MRF and Motherson Sumi Systems.

The top gainers from the Nifty index are BPCL, JSW Steel, HDFC, Adani Ports and Axis Bank while the top losers include TCS, HCL Tech, Cipla , SBI and Larsen & Toubro.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, State Bank of India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Maruti Suzuki and Reliance Industries.

About 972 shares have advanced, 1347 shares declined, and 181 shares are unchanged.