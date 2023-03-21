CLSA commentary fires up Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas and Gujarat Gas shares

The bullish commentary by CLSA drove shares of City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies higher on March 21. CLSA said CGD players will see a good time again as pricing power returns.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) and Gujarat Gas gained after CLSA says the regulatory regime will become more favourable from April 1 and pricing power will bring back earnings stability for the companies in the sector.

At 1:23 pm, shares of IGL were up at Rs 441.50, up 3.6 percent while those of MGL rose 1.4 percent to Rs 984.55 on the BSE. Even Gujarat Gas stock was up 2.3 percent at Rs 506.45.

The brokerage firm expects the expert committee suggested formula for pricing legacy domestic gas to be implemented on April 1, 2023. The formula has proposed a gas price ceiling of $6.5 per MMBtu which will lead to a 24 percent fall in domestic gas price.

Dipti Sharma