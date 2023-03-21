Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to positive start; US, Asian indices gain

USDINR spot closed at 82.63, 8 paise higher due to sell off in equity markets and strength in the dollar index.Over the near term we expect a range of 82.30 and 82.80 on spot.
ADVERTISEMENT
March 21, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST
Government cuts windfall gains tax on crude oil production
The Centre has reduced windfall gains tax on domestic production of crude petroleum to Rs 3,500 per tonne from Rs 4400 per tonne, it said in a notification late on March 20.
While the government has increased the export duty on diesel marginally to Rs one per litre from Rs 0.50, the export levy on both petrol and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) continues to be nil.
The new rate will be effective from March 21.
March 21, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST
Asia-Pacific markets are set to rise after markets on Wall Street staged a relief rally on the hopes that the banking crisis is easing, following the $3.2 billion takeover of Swiss bank Credit Suisse by rival UBS.
The market started the week on a volatile note and lost over half a percent in continuation of the prevailing trend.
Mixed global cues are keeping the participants on the edge and it might continue in near future in the absence of any major domestic event. We expect some respite for the Nifty but only if it holds 16,800. The focus should be on risk management.
ADVERTISEMENT
March 21, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST
Market on Monday:
The bears took charge of Dalal Street on March 20 after a two-day break amid lingering worries about the health of the global banking system and selling across the sectors at home in a volatile session.
The Sensex closed points, or 0.62 percent, lower at 57,628.95 and the Nifty was down 111.60 points, or 0.65 percent, at 16,988.40.
Amid weak global cues, the market started gap-down and stayed in the red. Some buying in the last couple of hours helped the Sensex and the Nifty to recover from the day's lows of 57,084.91 and 16,828.35.
Bajaj Finserv, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco Industries and Wipro were among the top losers on the Nifty, while gainers were HUL, BPCL, ITC, Grasim Industries and Nestle India.
Barring FMCG, all sectoral indices ended in the red. Realty, capital goods, information technology, metal and PSU bank were down 1-2 percent.
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices shed 1 percent each.
Wall Street ends higher as bank contagion fears ease, Fed eyed
US stocks jumped on Monday after a deal to rescue Credit Suisse and central bank efforts to bolster confidence in the financial system relieved investors, while participants also weighed the likelihood of a pause in rate hikes from the Federal Reserve this week.
UBS, late on Sunday agreed to buy rival Credit Suisse, for $3.23 billion, in a merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more turmoil in the banking group.
The S&P Banking index was up 0.6% and the KBW Regional Banking index was up 1.5% following sharp losses last week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 382.6 points, or 1.2%, to 32,244.58, the S&P 500 gained 34.93 points, or 0.89%, to 3,951.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 45.03 points, or 0.39%, to 11,675.54.
March 21, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST
SGX Nifty
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 50.50 points or 0.30 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,075 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.
March 21, 2023 / 07:24 AM IST
Hello Readers. Before you start your day, here's a reminder of Warren Buffett's rules for investing…
ADVERTISEMENT
March 21, 2023 / 07:21 AM IST
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.