Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to positive start; US, Asian indices gain

March 21, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST

The Centre has reduced windfall gains tax on domestic production of crude petroleum to Rs 3,500 per tonne from Rs 4400 per tonne, it said in a notification late on March 20.

While the government has increased the export duty on diesel marginally to Rs one per litre from Rs 0.50, the export levy on both petrol and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) continues to be nil.

The new rate will be effective from March 21.