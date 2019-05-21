Closing Bell: Nifty holds 11,700, Sensex falls 382 points; Tata Motors loses 7%

Market Close: Indian indices fell 1 percent as they failed to maintain the strong up move which was recorded on May 20, on the back on exit polls for Lok Sabha Election 2019.

At close, the Sensex was down 382.87 points at 38969.80, while Nifty was down 119.20 points at 11709.10. About 970 shares have advanced, 1560 shares declined, and 160 shares are unchanged.

Tata Motors, BPCL, Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank and Adani Ports were the top losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Dr Reddy’s Labs, Bharti Infratel, Britannia Industries, Titan Company and Reliance Industries.

All the sectoral indices ended in red led by auto, bank, pharma, energy, infra, metal, energy and IT.