Closing Bell: Nifty holds 11,700, Sensex falls 382 points; Tata Motors loses 7%

Market Close: Indian indices fell 1 percent as they failed to maintain the strong up move which was recorded on May 20, on the back on exit polls for Lok Sabha Election 2019.
At close, the Sensex was down 382.87 points at 38969.80, while Nifty was down 119.20 points at 11709.10. About 970 shares have advanced, 1560 shares declined, and 160 shares are unchanged.
Tata Motors, BPCL, Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank and Adani Ports were the top losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Dr Reddy’s Labs, Bharti Infratel, Britannia Industries, Titan Company and Reliance Industries.
All the sectoral indices ended in red led by auto, bank, pharma, energy, infra, metal, energy and IT.
UFO Moviez Q4: Net profit down 10.2% at Rs 14.4 crore against Rs 16.1 crore, revenue up 18.6% at Rs 191 crore versus Rs 161 crore, YoY
May 21, 03:14 PM (IST)
Vedanta declared as the preferred bidder for two Copper blocks in Chandrapur district, Maharashtra.
May 21, 03:08 PM (IST)
March Telecom Data (MoM): Source CNBC-TV18
Bharti Airtel loses 1.5 crore mobile users versus loss of 49,896 users
Reliance Jio added 94.89 lakh mobile users versus addition of 77.9 lakh users
Vodafone Idea loses 1.4 crore mobile users versus loss of 57.9 lakh users
Bodal Chemicals Q4: Consolidated net profit down 24.4% at Rs 29.6 crore versus Rs 39.2 crore, revenue up 17.4% at Rs 344.2 crore versus Rs 293.2 crore, YoY. Company board approves issuance of 1 crore equity warrants to promoters on preferential basis.
Prakash Industries Q4: Net profit down 17% at Rs 126.3 crore against Rs 152.1 crore, revenue down 2.8% at Rs 884.7 crore versus Rs 910.5 crore, YoY.
May 21, 01:26 PM (IST)
Media stocks are trading in the negative today, down 2.67 percent on Nifty. All constituent stocks except INOX Leisure and Hathway Cable & Datacom are in the red, with Dish TV being the biggest loser, down 5.23 percent. INOX Leisure is the biggest gainer, up 0.64 percent on Nifty.
Market Update: Sensex is down 38.58 points or 0.10 percent at 39314.09, and the Nifty down 23.60 points or 0.20 percent at 11804.70. About 900 shares have advanced, 1374 shares have declined, and 123 shares are unchanged.
Reliance Industries, HDFC and Dr Reddys Labs are among the biggest gainers. Tata Motors, Tata Steel and BPCL are the biggest losers.
On the sectoral front, all sectors except financial services, FMCG, realty and pharma are trading in the red. Media stocks are the biggest loser, down 1.98 percent. FMCG stocks are the biggest gainers, up 0.59 percent on Nifty.
May 21, 12:40 PM (IST)
May 21, 12:30 PM (IST)
Thyrocare Technologies: A. Velumani, Chairman, Managing Director & CEO has offered to buy the entire shareholding of the company in Nueclear Healthcare at the current investment value of Rs 194.67 crore.
Jyothy Labs' promoter creates pledge on 71.2 lakh shares from May 13-20. Share is up more than 4 percent on BSE.
May 21, 10:52 AM (IST)
Zydus Wellness forms a core team to chart out blueprint for acquired business. Direct distribution, innovation, brand extensions to be part of 3 strategies, quoting Source, reports CNBC-TV18.
May 21, 10:49 AM (IST)
Market Update: Sensex is up 66.61 points or 0.17 percent at 39419.28, and the Nifty is up 7.50 points or 0.06 percent at 11835.80. About 898 shares have advanced, 1067 shares have declined, and 120 shares are unchanged.
On the sectoral front, all sectors except financial services, FMCG and pharma are trading in the red. Auto stocks are the biggest loser, down 1.34 percent. Pharma stocks are the biggest gainers, up 1.52 percent on Nifty.
Marico and Axis Bank among top three picks by Religare Broking
We might see the index oscillating in a broader range in following sessions. Traders should focus more on the risk management aspects as volatility will be high across the board
D-Street Buzz: Nifty Auto underperforms dragged by Tata Motors; Zee Ent falls 3%, VIX spikes
The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 522 stocks advanced and 1215 declined while 360 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 865 stocks advanced, 1628 declined and 146 remained unchanged.
Which were the most preferred mutual funds stock in April?
The first month of FY19-20 saw a notable change in the sector and stock allocation from the mutual fund industry.
Rane Engine Q4: Net loss at RS 1.7 crore against loss of Rs 8.8 crore, revenue was up 5% at Rs106 crore versus Rs 100.4 crore, YoY.
If NDA gets majority on May 23, Nifty can hit 12,000 in current series: Poll
Half of the analysts polled by Moneycontrol said that there are high chances of the Nifty hitting 12,000 if the actual results on May 23 also suggest a second term for Prime Minister Narender Modi
Buzzing: Shares of Jet Airways rallied 9 percent after reports made round that Hinduja Group is finally set to bid for the grounded airline this week.
Here's why Maruti, Ashok Leyland & Hero Moto are poised for a good upmove
Most sectors have given a huge move on the upside, thanks to the multiple signs of support, either on price or momentum or both.
Bosch reported a 5.1 percent decline in net profit for the quarter ended March 2019. Net profit for Q4 stood at Rs 411.7 crore, against Rs 433.8 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue declined 12.9 percent at Rs 2,749 crore, compared to Rs 3,158 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
BPCL and HPCL fall despite strong Q4 nos; brokerages assign mixed ratings
Brokerage firm CLSA has a sell rating on both companies, with a target at Rs 300 per share for BPCL and Rs 210 per share for HPCL.
'Sustained trade above 11,870 can take Nifty towards 12,200'
Nifty ended the session with massive gains of 3.70 percent on May 20 following the exit polls indicated Narendra Modi's victory. After a gap-up opening, it continued to rally indicating the strength of bulls in the markets.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading marginally higher at 69.71 per dollar against previous close 69.74.
NDA to get around 300 seats, but market unlikely to return 30% in 2019: Jhunjhunwala
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, popularly known as the big bull of D-Street, in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) should be able to get around 300±10 seats in the Lok Sabha.
Buzzing: Shares of Adani Green rallied nearly 3 percent on May 21 after the promoters decided to offer up to 5.59 percent stake via Offer for Sale (OFS).
Gold, silver to shine on trade war escalation, rising tension in Middle-East
We also believe that large stimulus measures from China in response to an escalation in the Sino-US trade war would eventually drive metals prices higher
