Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,500, Sensex falls 222 points; auto stocks slip

Market Close: Benchmark indices ended lower but off day's low on Friday with Nifty finished below 11,500 level.

At close, the Sensex was down 222.14 points at 38164.61, while Nifty was down 64.10 points at 11456.90. About 1009 shares have advanced, 1665 shares declined, and 143 shares are unchanged.

NTPC, L&T, Asian Paints, JSW Steel and Hindalco Industries were top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Bharti Infratel, BPCL, Tata Motors, HPCL and Reliance Industries.

Except infra all other sectoral indices ended in red led by Nifty PSU bank, auto, energy, pharma, metal and IT. BSE Midcap fell 0.60 percent, while Smallcap index fell 0.40 percent.