Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 10,750; RIL, Infosys negative contributors

Global Update: Asian stocks ended the session lower, with China's Shanghai Composite falling nearly a percent as investors remained cautious ahead of implementation of tariffs from the US and China on July 6.

Japan's Nikkei was down 0.78 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.21 percent while South Korea's Kospi declined 0.35 percent.

However, European markets were trading sharply higher following the jump in auto stocks. Germany's DAX was up 1.2 percent and France's CAC up 0.92 percent while Britain's FTSE gained 0.5 percent at the time of writing this article.