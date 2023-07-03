Can India's perceived Goldilocks glory sustain for long?

The perceived Goldilocks moment is fueled on hopes that the US and other advanced economies can dodge a recession.

As the Indian market enjoys its perceived Goldilocks moment, riding high on robust growth expectations fuelling strong inflows in the market, analysts at Systematix Institutional Equities have questioned the sustenance of this optimism. A Goldilocks scenario, borrowed from the popular children's story "Goldilocks and the Three Bears," describes a situation in which the economy finds a balanced sweet spot — not excessively hot or cold, but just so. It represents an ideal state for an economic system, characterised by robust...