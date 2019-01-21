App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 08:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Wipro: Sumit Bilgaiyan

The stock has given multiyear horizontal line break out which is extremely bullish on its nature. We are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term, says Sumit Bilgaiyan of Equity99.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Wipro
Answer: Wipro
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sumit Bilgaiyan

During Q3FY19, Wipro's PAT grew 32.83 percent to Rs 2,544.5 crore on 3.57 percent higher income of Rs 15,059.50 crore on QoQ basis.

For 9MFY19, it has reported PAT of Rs 6,524 crore on income of Rs 43,578.2 crore. The company has added one account to $100 million + revenue bucket and added seven accounts to $20 million + revenue bucket during this quarter.

The company has also announced bonus issue in the proportion of 1:3 and announced an interim dividend of Re 1 per share. Stock is trading at PE ratio of 18.5x. On technical front the stock has given multiyear horizontal line break out which is extremely bullish on its nature. We are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term.

(The author is Founder of Equity99.)

Disclaimer:  The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 08:40 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.