Buy Trent, target Rs 355: Shailendra Kumar

Shailendra Kumar
Organised retail industry in India constitutes over 10 percent of the total retail sector whereas the same is 20 percent in China and above 80 percent in US. Demonetisation and GST along with changing lifestyle has triggered large value migration from unorganised retail to organized retail.
We believe retail sector is poised to grow with 20 percent CAGR over next 5 years. Trent's strong balance sheet, strong business positioning and stores expansion plan make it attractive for long term investment. Target of Rs 355 implies 4x EV/Sales on FY20.