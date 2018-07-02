App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Trent, target Rs 355: Shailendra Kumar

Trent's strong balance sheet, strong business positioning and stores expansion plan make it attractive for long term investment. Target of Rs 355 implies 4x EV/Sales on FY20, says Shailendra Kumar of Narnolia Financial Advisors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shailendra Kumar

Organised retail industry in India constitutes over 10 percent of the total retail sector whereas the same is 20 percent in China and above 80 percent in US. Demonetisation and GST along with changing lifestyle has triggered large value migration from unorganised retail to organized retail.

We believe retail sector is poised to grow with 20 percent CAGR over next 5 years. Trent's strong balance sheet, strong business positioning and stores expansion plan make it attractive for long term investment. Target of Rs 355 implies 4x EV/Sales on FY20.

Disclaimer: The author is Chief Investment Officer, Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 09:24 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.