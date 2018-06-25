App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 02:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: Equity99

The company should be able to gradually increase sales for the current portfolio, where it had lost market share. We are recommending a buy, says Sumit Bilgaiyan of Equity99.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sumit Bilgaiyan

Sun Pharma had received an Establishment Inspection Report from the USFDA for its Halol facility. This plant was last inspected in February 2018, a warning letter status since December, 2015 wherein the FDA issued three observations for the injectable manufacturing block. This EIR implies closure of both the observations and the warning letter issue.

As the regulatory issue at Halol has been resolved, new ANDA approvals held back for the last three years should commence. The company should be able to gradually increase sales for the current portfolio, where it had lost market share. We are recommending a buy.

Disclaimer: The author is founder & CEO of Equity99. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 02:30 pm

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

