you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki, target Rs 9840: Aditya Agarwal

Traders are recommended to buy Maruti around Rs 9220 with a price target of Rs 9840. Stop loss should be placed at Rs 8930, says Aditya Agarwal of Way2Wealth Brokers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Aditya Agarwal

Way2Wealth Brokers

After posting a high of Rs 9842 which was a tad below its all-time high of Rs 9909, Maruti Suzuki India nosedived sharply and slipped below the Rs 9000 mark. Subsequently, the bouts of buying interest gradually drove the stock higher.

Looking at the daily chart, the previous daily swing high of Rs 8938 (on a closing basis) had reversed its role post the breakout and proved as a strong support.

On a minor degree chart, we are seeing a formation of inverse head & shoulder and in Thursday’s trade, the stock penetrated the neckline of the said pattern.

Considering the above evidence, traders are recommended to buy Maruti around Rs 9220 with a price target of Rs 9840. Stop loss should be placed at Rs 8930.

Disclaimer: The author Head of Technical Research, Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 11:37 am

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

