Buy BPCL, target Rs 308: Hadrien Mendonca

Hadrien Mendonca

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has broken out from a Symmetrical Triangle pattern on the daily chart. It has also simultaneously broken out from a falling channel pattern on the smaller time frame chart.

Further, a break above Rs 286 would lead to a double bottom pattern as well which would further accentuate our bullish stance on BPCL.

The author is a Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.