Business in the Week Ahead (July 10-14, 2023)

IT giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL Tech) are all set to get off the block on the June quarter earnings circuit on July 12

Tables have turned when it comes to the latest rally in the market. It’s the foreign investors who are driving the show whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have chosen to take the back seat. In fact, the latter is in the contrarian mode as the market enters the overbought zone with valuation reaching sky high. Today’s state of affairs marks a stark contrast to the previous year when DIIs were in the spotlight. As the market makes merry, the buzz...