Bulk Deals | HSBC MF sells 1.43% stake in CMI, Juniper Equity buys 0.67% in One Point One Solutions

HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund has sold 1.43 percent equity stake in CMI, a leading cable manufacturer, on July 13.

HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund offloaded 2,29,700 equity shares in CMI at Rs 52.01 per equity share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed. HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund held 1.87 percent equity stake in the company as of March 2021.

Among other deals, Juniper Equity India acquired 1.7 lakh equity shares in One Point One Solutions (or 0.67 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 45.72 per share.

Champion Finsec sold 13,29,904 equity shares in Gayatri Projects at Rs 33.3 per share, and Jinsha Nath C sold 4 lakh equity shares in Kitex Garments at Rs 185.5 per share.

Frontline Strategy offloaded 1.55 lakh equity shares in Patel Integrated Logistics at Rs 26.17 per share, while Ankur Tilakchandra Khona sold 2 lakh equity shares in Vishwaraj Sugar Industries at Rs 144.15 per share.

Glaxo Finance acquired 10 lakh equity shares in Uttam Galva Steels at Rs 4.4 per share, whereas Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP sold 9 lakh shares in Uttam Galva, Tejas Tradefin LLP sold 8,31,930 equity shares and Besseggen Infotech LLP offloaded 12,91,194 equity shares at Rs 4.4 per share.