Budget-sensitive stocks | Here are stocks that are widely tracked ahead of the Budget

Dipti Sharma
Dec 31, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST

Stocks from the Railways, infrastructure, defence, divestment and renewables segments would be in focus.

Representative image

With the Union Budget barely a month away, a section of the market will be eyeing tactical bets that could pay off if some of the policy expectations come through.

Here are 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus in the countdown to the Budget:

Infrastructure

With the government continuing to focus on infrastructure, stocks like IRCON International, PNC Infratech and KNR Constructions could be in the limelight

Besides, decent growth visibility because of a likely increase in railway capital expenditure has also boosted sentiment for the sector in general.