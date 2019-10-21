BSE, NSE shut today due to Maharashtra assembly polls

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) are closed for trading today, October 21, 2019, on account of assembly elections in Maharashtra.

The Capital Market, Futures & Options and Currency Derivative segments will all be shut for trading, which will resume on Tuesday, October 22.

"On account of Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, which is scheduled to be held on October 21, 2019, members are requested to note that exchange hereby notifies trading holiday for Capital Market (CM), Futures & Options (FO) and Currency Derivative (CD) segments for the aforesaid date," notified NSE.

The Commodity Derivative segment will remain open only for the evening session, it added.

The Commodity Derivative will start trading at 17:00 hrs and will close at 23:30 hrs.

On October 18, the benchmark indices rallied for the sixth consecutive session with the Nifty closing above 11,650, while the Sensex rose 246.32 points ending at 39,298.38.

The market has run up mainly due to renewed consistent interest from the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and expectations of good September quarter results from Index giants such as Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank, said Shrikant Chouhan, Senior Vice-President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities.