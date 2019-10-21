App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 07:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BSE, NSE shut today due to Maharashtra assembly polls

There will be no trading activity on Capital Market, Futures & Options and Currency Derivative segments on October 21.

Rakesh Patil
 
 
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) are closed for trading today, October 21, 2019, on account of assembly elections in Maharashtra.

The Capital Market, Futures & Options and Currency Derivative segments will all be shut for trading, which will resume on Tuesday, October 22.

"On account of Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, which is scheduled to be held on October 21, 2019, members are requested to note that exchange hereby notifies trading holiday for Capital Market (CM), Futures & Options (FO) and Currency Derivative (CD) segments for the aforesaid date," notified NSE.

Close

The Commodity Derivative segment will remain open only for the evening session, it added.

The Commodity Derivative will start trading at 17:00 hrs and will close at 23:30 hrs.

On October 18, the benchmark indices rallied for the sixth consecutive session with the Nifty closing above 11,650, while the Sensex rose 246.32 points ending at 39,298.38.

The market has run up mainly due to renewed consistent interest from the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and expectations of good September quarter results from Index giants such as Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank, said Shrikant Chouhan, Senior Vice-President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

On the technical front, the market has broken strong falling trend line at 11,600 that started from 12,100 (Nifty)/40,300 (Sensex). It indicates that sooner or later, the market will achieve 12,100 levels. The strategy going forward should be to buy on dips, he added.

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 07:42 am

tags #Market Cues

