you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 08:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of Baroda Q2 preview: Deferred tax adjustment may lead to loss, but asset quality could improve

Asset quality is likely to improve sequentially with gross non-performing assets as well as net NPA falling from 10.3 percent and 4 percent in Q1FY20 respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) is likely to report a net loss in the quarter ended September 2019 due to deferred tax assets adjustment, but rest of the earnings are expected to be stable with some improvement on asset quality front.

According to brokerage houses, the bank could report strong double-digit growth in pre-provision operating profit (PPoP), net interest income and non-interest income (other income) during the quarter YoY.

Operationally, Kotak expects the bank to report a stable performance with NII rising 46.1 percent, PPoP increasing 39 percent YoY while Edelweiss expects PPoP to rise 36 percent.

Asset quality is likely to improve sequentially with gross non-performing assets as well as net NPA falling from 10.3 percent and 4 percent in Q1FY20, respectively.

"We expect fresh slippages at around 2.5 percent primarily on account of a few corporate exposures. The bank has a high exposure to NBFCs, which needs to be monitored," the brokerage said.

Key things to watch out for would be movement of the watchlist and further stress addition, integration of technology and operations post-merger, guidance and way forward post-merger, and an update on the succession of incumbent MD & CEO, PS Jayakumar.

The stock plunged 19 percent year-to-date and fell 24 percent during the quarter ended September 2019.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 08:09 am

