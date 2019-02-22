Bharat Electronics jumps 2% on deal with JSR Dynamics

Shares of Bharat Electronics (BEL) rose as much as 2 percent in early trade after signing an MoU with Nagpur-based JSR Dynamics.

"The MoU aims at leveraging the individual design and manufacturing capabilities of BEL and JSR to develop weapons and light weight cruise missiles," BEL said in a statement.

BEL also signed an agreement with Hughes India to work on satellite communication solutions for helicopters under the Ministry of Defence.

The company also launched its news product Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) at Aero India 2019 held in Bengaluru.

At 09:19 hrs, Bharat Electronics was quoting at Rs 78.50 on the BSE, up 1.36 percent.