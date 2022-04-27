AU SFB – After the stock run-up, comes a stellar quarterly show

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

We had suggested AU Small Finance Bank (CMP: Rs 1415, Market Cap: Rs 44,577 crore) a few weeks back based on its improving outlook and interesting valuation. Since then the stock has had a stellar run. The quarterly results only reinforce our confidence in this high-growth superior quality banking name. The largest small finance bank finished its five-year journey in style, with asset quality reverting to pre-Covid levels, growth coming back, and margin intact, thanks to the superior deposit...