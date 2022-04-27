English
    AU SFB – After the stock run-up, comes a stellar quarterly show

    We see AU Small Finance Bank as a long-term winner to be added on any decline

    Madhuchanda Dey
    April 27, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
    We had suggested AU Small Finance Bank (CMP: Rs 1415, Market Cap: Rs 44,577 crore) a few weeks back based on its improving outlook and interesting valuation. Since then the stock has had a stellar run. The quarterly results only reinforce our confidence in this high-growth superior quality banking name. The largest small finance bank finished its five-year journey in style, with asset quality reverting to pre-Covid levels, growth coming back, and margin intact, thanks to the superior deposit...

