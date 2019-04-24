App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

An evening walk down D-St: Short covering pushes Sensex above 39k ahead of F&O expiry

The broader market underperformed the benchmark with BSE Midcap and Smallcap ending with gains of 0.4 percent each.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Whatsapp

Bulls are back! Supported by short covering ahead of F&O expiry, Sensex snapped a 3-day losing streak and recouped most of the losses made in the last two sessions but we are still far off from record highs.

Nifty50 is back above 11,700 which is a positive sign. Ease in crude oil prices also helped the sentiment, but it is still trading near 2019 highs.

The broader markets underperformed the benchmark with BSE Midcap and Smallcap ending with gains of 0.4 percent each.

related news

On the sector front, barring auto, which ended with losses of 0.3 percent, all the other sectoral indices ended with healthy gains of over 1 percent. The S&P BSE Oil & Gas index rose 2.3 percent, followed by the telecom index which was up 1.8 percent, and IT index which rose 1.3 percent.

Investors are advised to wait for a breakout above 11,856 before initiating any fresh positions in the index, but any correction in quality large or midcap companies with strong growth prospects are great buying opportunities on dips, suggest experts.

“We saw short covering rally in the last 1-1/2 hours of the trade ahead of the expiry on Thursday after being rangebound or dull in the first half of the session. The rally was led by short covering rally in most of the largecaps stocks across the sector such as RIL, HDFC twins, TCS, Infosys, and ICICI Bank,” Yogesh Mehta, Vice-president, Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“The interest in the market remains very high especially from FIIs ahead of elections which have poured in over Rs 35000 crore in March, and they are net buyers in April as well. Wednesday’s rally was largely a technical bounce and there is no nervousness ahead of elections,” he said.

Mehta further added that the only factor which is negative for Indian markets is crude and its impact on the currency. But, we are comfortable with crude hovering around $75-80/bbl.

Stocks in news

Maruti Suzuki falls for 4th straight day to hit a 3-week low ahead of results. The biggest car maker in India is likely to report a weak set of earnings on Thursday for March quarter on a year-on-year basis, dented by weak volumes and competition.

UltraTech Cement rallied over 5% after the company reported a 108 percent jump in its fourth quarter (Q4FY19) standalone net profit at Rs 1,017.5 crore on the back of better operating performance.

Shares of ACC fell 3 percent despite company reported better numbers for the quarter ended March 2019.

Indiabulls Real estate rose 10% as the Company decided to sell its London property for Rs 1800 crore to the promoters. "With this, Indiabulls Real Estate will be able to reduce debt on its books and concentrate solely on its NCR and Mumbai properties as Brexit related issues are creating sluggish demand," Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities Ltd said.

Global Update:

Asian markets ended mostly lower on Wednesday despite S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended at record-high overnight.

Nikkei shed 0.27% at 22,200, while Kospi fell 0.88% at 2,201.03. Shanghai Composite ended flat at 3,201.61, while Hang Seng was down 0.53% at 29,805.83.

European markets are trading mixed as market participants keenly watching corporate earnings.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 04:49 pm

tags #Local Markets #Podcast

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers Endgame movie review: Game over for Marvel's competition

Student Of The Year 2 new song: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara S ...

Aditya Roy Kapur reveals that he was a stalker with a fake account bef ...

Exclusive: Lata Mangeshkar’s family reacts to PM Modi calling Jyoti ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who ...

Katrina Kaif approached for a biopic on athlete PT Usha?

IPL 2019: AB de Villiers beats Yuzvendra Chahal at bowling, but Yuzi ...

Hurray! Sara Ali Khan roped in opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 re ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: PM takes a dig at Twinkle Khann ...

Watch: Philippines Earthquake Causes Rupture in Rooftop Pool, Spilling ...

WATCH | With Bairstow Leaving, We Need a Different Plan: Shakib

24x7 Screenings for Avengers: Endgame, Bookings Open For 3 AM Show

IPL 2019 | KKR Set Sights on Ending Losing Streak Against RR

As BJP Fields Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur, Kavita Khanna Says 'Felt Betr ...

Madras High Court Revises Earlier Order, Lifts Ban on Further Download ...

Pak Militant Belonging to LeT Arrested in Baramulla, Paraded Before Me ...

12-Year-Old Raped by Father’s Friend After Being Lured With Sweets, ...

IPL 2019: RCB VS KXIP, Can RCB Continue Their Winning Streak?

Covering political rallies: The heart is in the villages

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

The Dutch disease and its role in the current Venezuela crisis, explai ...

PM Modi biopic should be released after Lok Sabha polls: EC to SC

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 490 points higher, Nifty at 11,726; financia ...

Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000-crore rights issue subscribed only 50% so fa ...

Q4 likely to be a mixed quarter for corporate banks, says Vaibhav Sang ...

Lower hedging cost makes borrowing in dollars attractive for companies ...

India's no-show at China's Belt Road Forum meet no surprise, but New D ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: High poll turnout has traditionally aided Con ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: Unpaid and unemployed, Kanpur's textil ...

From Iron Man 3 to Captain Marvel: How MCU complicates the idea of the ...

CMIE data shows unemployment rate crossed 8% in first three weeks of A ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: Clumsy baton exchanges during rela ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Xiaomi Redmi 7 review: Great design and all-round performance at the r ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.