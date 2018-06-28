Aditya Birla Capital rises 2%; Credit Suisse maintains outperform with target Rs 175

Shares of Aditya Birla Capital rose 2 percent intraday Friday as research firm Credit Suisse has maintained outperform rating with a target at Rs 175 per share.

The research house has remained positive given its good growth potential and improving profitability across business.

The company management expects benefits of operating leverage is playing out and targeting 16-18 percent RoE (Return on Equity).

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 264 and 52-week low Rs 125.60 on 01 September, 2017 and 27 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 51.17 percent below its 52-week high and 2.63 percent above its 52-week low.

At 10:30 hrs Aditya Birla Capital was quoting at Rs 129.45, up Rs 2.10, or 1.65 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil