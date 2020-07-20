App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 07:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Nifty reclaims 11,000 to close at a four-month high, is the worst over?

The index conquered 11,000 levels to close at a four-month high level at 11,022, the highest since March 5.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nifty continued its northward journey for the fourth day on the trot on July 20. The index conquered 11,000 levels to close at a four-month high at 11,022, the highest since March 5. It took the Nifty 34 sessions to complete its journey from 10,000 to 11,000 as the Indian market climbed a wall of worries after hitting a swing low of 7,500 on March 24 to head north. What's aiding the surge in stock markets and is the worst over? Find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis.
tags #3 Point Analysis #Market Outllok #videos

