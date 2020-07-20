3-Point Analysis | Nifty reclaims 11,000 to close at a four-month high, is the worst over?

The index conquered 11,000 levels to close at a four-month high level at 11,022, the highest since March 5.
Nifty continued its northward journey for the fourth day on the trot on July 20. The index conquered 11,000 levels to close at a four-month high at 11,022, the highest since March 5. It took the Nifty 34 sessions to complete its journey from 10,000 to 11,000 as the Indian market climbed a wall of worries after hitting a swing low of 7,500 on March 24 to head north. What's aiding the surge in stock markets and is the worst over? Find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis.
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 07:46 pm