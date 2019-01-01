App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2019 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Best and worst performing MF schemes of 2018

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis on how the mutual fund industry fared in 2018 by identifying the best and worst performing schemes in the year gone by.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Even though 2018 was a roller coaster ride for  stock markets, select equity mutual funds have outperformed the market, creating wealth for investors.

As per the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the Assets Under Management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry rose by up to Rs 24 crore in 2018 (November end).  In 2018, the growth in large-cap mutual fund schemes were better as compared to small-cap and mid-cap mutual funds.

First Published on Jan 1, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #Mutual Funds #personal finance #video

