3 Point Analysis | Best and worst performing MF schemes of 2018

Even though 2018 was a roller coaster ride for stock markets, select equity mutual funds have outperformed the market, creating wealth for investors.

As per the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the Assets Under Management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry rose by up to Rs 24 crore in 2018 (November end). In 2018, the growth in large-cap mutual fund schemes were better as compared to small-cap and mid-cap mutual funds.