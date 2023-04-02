March auto sales sustain growth momentum

Representative Image (Credit : Pixabay)

After witnessing a growth in numbers over January and February, March too sustained the momentum buoyed by a healthy uptick in urban markets, pent-up demand, impending price hike of vehicles due to the second stage of BSVI emission norms, the launch of new models, and easing of the chip shortage.

Maruti Suzuki’s total sales declined marginally to 1,70,071 units last month compared with 1,70,395 units in March 2022. This includes domestic sales of 1,36,787 units, sales to domestic OEMs (3,165 units), and exports (30,119 units). Total dispatches in the domestic market declined 3 percent to 1,39,952 units (domestic + OEM sales) compared to 1,43,899 units in March 2022.

“The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY 2022-23. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact,” MSIL said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor India logged an 11 percent increase in sales at 61,500 units last month, compared to 55,287 units in March 2022. The company’s domestic dispatches rose 13 percent in March 2023 to 50,600 units, compared to 44,600 units a year ago.

Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle (PV) sales (including electric cars) in the domestic market stood at 44,044 units last month, a 4 percent jump over 42,293 units in March 2022. Its total PV sales (comprising both the domestic and the international business) also went up by 4 percent, with 44,425 units sold last month as opposed to 42,466 units in March 2022.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “FY22-23 has set a new record for passenger vehicle sales in India. The steep growth witnessed by the industry was driven by post-Covid pent-up demand in the early part of the year, the launch of several new vehicles, and easing of the semiconductor shortage. While SUVs and EVs led this growth, customers’ rising preference for safe vehicles and smart technology features was equally pronounced.”

Automaker Kia India on Saturday said its sales declined 5 percent to 21,501 units last month, compared to 22,622 units in March 2022.

According to initial estimates, 2022-23 saw sales of 38.9 lakh units, a 27 percent growth over the 30.7 lakh units despatched in 2021-22. Furthermore Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors reported their highest-ever despatches to dealers last fiscal, enabling the domestic PV industry to log its best-ever performance till date.

In the two-wheeler space, Hero MotoCorp reported a 15 percent rise in total sales at 5,19,342 units for March 2023, compared to 4,50,154 units in the same month last year. The company’s domestic sales last month stood at 5,02,730 units against 4,15,764 units in March 2022, registering a growth of 21 percent, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

At 3,17,152 units, TVS Motor Company reported a 3 percent growth in sales across its two- and three-wheeler segments in March 2023, against 3,07,954 units sold in the same month last year. Its domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,40,780 units last month compared to 1,96,596 units in the year-ago period, up 22 per cent, the company said. Its overall (domestic + international) two-wheelers sales grew 5 percent last month, to 3,07,559 units, compared to 2,92,918 units in March 2022. The company sold 9,593 three-wheelers this March against 15,036 units in March 2022.

(With inputs from PTI)