English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Maple offers 17% off on iPhone 13 this Independence Day

    Maple is one of the leading Apple Premium Resellers with a presence of 12 retail stores across India.

    PTI
    August 13, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Apple)

    (Image Courtesy: Apple)

    iPhone 13 price down to Rs. 65,900 from Rs. 79,900 on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations.

    On the 75th Independence Day, iPhone 13 is now available at Maple at Rs. 65,900. The Apple Premium Reseller has great discounts on all the iPhone 13 models. Maple's discounts on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are also available. With Maple's exclusive offer, the Apple iPhone 13 can be purchased at over a 17 per cent discount.

    The original price of the iPhone 13 128GB model is Rs. 79,900. Maple is giving a flat discount of Rs. 10,000, bringing the price to Rs. 69,900. An Apple customer can avail of a further Rs. 4,000 HDFC cashback. With the Maple discount and HDFC cashback, the price of an iPhone 13 128GB is Rs. 65,900.

    Maple Independence Day Apple iPhone 13 offer is for all customers across India. A Maple's massive discount of Rs. 14,000 on the iPhone 13 is a lot of savings for Apple customers. There are additional discounts on other products such as a flat discount of 6% on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. Check out maplestore.in for more discounts on other Apple products.

    Maple is one of the leading Apple Premium Resellers with a presence of 12 retail stores across India. Over its 15 years of service, Maple has more than half a million happy customers. And now with its strong online presence, it further reaches Apple consumers even at the remotest locations in India.
    PTI
    Tags: #Apple #iPhone 13 #Maple
    first published: Aug 13, 2022 11:14 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.