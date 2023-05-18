Mangoholic! Zepto fulfills mango orders worth Rs 25 crore; Alphonso tops list

The 10-minute grocery E-grocery firm said it anticipates a continued high level of demand in May.

Grocery delivery company Zepto reported on May 18 that mango sales have increased significantly this summer with more than Rs 25 crore worth of fruits delivered in April alone.

The rising temperatures have led to record-breaking mango sales, according to Zepto analytics. It said that sales reached new highs as raw mangoes, a summertime staple in Indian cuisine, is used to make pickles that last throughout the year and raw mango juice to combat the heat.

The company added that 30 percent of all mango sales on its platform were of the Ratnagiri Alphonso variety, which is popular in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi and other western regions of the country. According to the report, Bainganpalli variety, produced in Andhra Pradesh, came in second with 25 percent of sales in the southern cities, followed by the Kesar variety with 15 percent of sales.

Zepto said it upholds its dedication to quality by only providing naturally ripened, carbide-free mangoes. To maintain transparency, it said each variety has a certification.

The increase in sales of mangoes and other seasonal fruits and vegetables is evidence of the confidence they have been able to establish, said Srinibas Swain, Senior Vice President and Business Head for Zepto’s Fresh Category.