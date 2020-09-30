Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and Oberoi Group announce strategic alliance

The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and The Oberoi Group on September 30 announced a long-term strategic alliance that will see the two jointly collaborate across a range of initiatives.

This global alliance is aimed at curating new and exclusive experiences of the two groups and greatly increases global reach, as per a press statement.

“We are delighted to launch this innovative partnership with The Oberoi Group, setting the stage for us to push the boundaries of luxury hospitality… I am confident that by working together both organisations will grow and create further differentiation in the industry that our guests will value,” said James Riley, Mandarin Oriental’s Group Chief Executive.

Among services now available to customers, members of ‘Fans of MO’ and ‘Oberoi One’, the brands’ respective recognition programmes, will have privileged access to over 50 luxury hotels, exclusive experiences and offers and invitations to bespoke events.

“We have long been ‘fans’ of Mandarin Oriental. Our brands and organisations’ values and culture complement each other well. This alliance will allow guests to experience new destinations and experiences in the legendary styles for which both companies are renowned,” Vikram Oberoi, Managing Director and CEO of EIH, the flagship company of The Oberoi Group said.

The collaboration will also include joint efforts across on innovation, sustainability, and colleague learning and development, the statement added.