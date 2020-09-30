172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|mandarin-oriental-hotel-group-and-oberoi-group-announce-strategic-alliance-5903711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and Oberoi Group announce strategic alliance

The collaboration will include joint efforts across on innovation, sustainability, and colleague learning and development

Moneycontrol News
Representative image.
Representative image.

The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and The Oberoi Group on September 30 announced a long-term strategic alliance that will see the two jointly collaborate across a range of initiatives.

This global alliance is aimed at curating new and exclusive experiences of the two groups and greatly increases global reach, as per a press statement.

“We are delighted to launch this innovative partnership with The Oberoi Group, setting the stage for us to push the boundaries of luxury hospitality… I am confident that by working together both organisations will grow and create further differentiation in the industry that our guests will value,” said James Riley, Mandarin Oriental’s Group Chief Executive.

Close

Among services now available to customers, members of ‘Fans of MO’ and ‘Oberoi One’, the brands’ respective recognition programmes, will have privileged access to over 50 luxury hotels, exclusive experiences and offers and invitations to bespoke events.

related news

“We have long been ‘fans’ of Mandarin Oriental. Our brands and organisations’ values and culture complement each other well. This alliance will allow guests to experience new destinations and experiences in the legendary styles for which both companies are renowned,” Vikram Oberoi, Managing Director and CEO of EIH, the flagship company of The Oberoi Group said.

The collaboration will also include joint efforts across on innovation, sustainability, and colleague learning and development, the statement added.
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 12:51 pm

tags #Business #hospitality #India #Mandarin Oriental hotel #Oberoi Hotel

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.