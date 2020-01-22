Man swipes card for Rs 4,181 in Bengaluru, loses Rs 4.1 lakh in New York-origin fraud transactions

Every year, Indians lose crores of rupees to fraudulent debit/credit card transactions, fake registration fees and other such duplicitous digital transactions. The most recent fraudulent encounter came from Bengaluru when a 34-year old attempted to pay a bill at a pub.

According to a report in The Times of India, Varun Gupta lost Rs 4.1 lakh from his account in ten transactions after swiping his debit card at a Bengaluru restaurant. The 34-year-old software engineer is a resident of Singasandra and swiped his Axis Bank debit card to pay a bill of Rs 4,181 at a pub in Koramangala VI Block.

However, miscreants were able to siphon off Rs 4,10,036 in ten installments within the span of ten minutes. Gupta told TOI, “The transactions happened via my Axis Bank debit card in York, while I was in Bengaluru.”

According to the report, the bank was unable to detect the fraudulent transaction. A police officer told the Times of India. “This is a clear case of skimming. We are checking with other places where Gupta had used the card.”