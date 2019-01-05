Mahindra XUV300 to Nissan Leaf: Top 6 electric vehicles coming to India

Electric vehicles have always fascinated people with their silent glide, battery life and the sheer absence of a petrol knob. But with petrol getting costlier than aviation fuel and rising overall pollution, people are turning towards electric vehicles (EVs) for a faster, safer and cleaner commute.

To cater to that demand car manufacturers are either overhauling their existing cars as an EV, or designing an all-new car with electric motor. Keeping that in mind, here is a list of top electric four-wheelers coming to India:

1. Renault Kwid EV

Kicking off this list is the French beauty Renault Kwid, which is returning with an entirely new heart. Instead of the conventional IC engine (Internal combustion), it shall be battery operated, hence effectively nullifying its emission. Renault has needed this project K-ZE, which stands for Kwid-Zero Emisiosion. Said to be capable of doing 250 kmph, it could be priced anywhere between Rs. 6-8 lakhs.

2. Mahindra XUV 300 EV (Codename S201)

The Indian giant is not satisfied when it comes to beating the competition. Be it the latest Marazzo, or the now-defunct REVA-I. But now, since EVs are making a grand re-entry, it would be only fit for Mahindra to develop an EV themselves. Taking a cue, Mahindra decided to step in with the XUV300 based S201. Having roughly the same size, shape and structure, the S201 could carry a price tag of around Rs 20 lakh.

3. Mahindra KUV 100

Mahindra is rather proud of its UV lineage, boasting a range of cars for various segments, as well as rugged and durable builds. Their youngest member, however, the KUV 100 is set to get a significant upgrade. Ditching the conventional IC engine, Mahindra has decided to give the technology of tomorrow, a fully electric generator, to the KUV. It is powered by a 3-phase AC induction 31kW electric motor coupled to a lithium-ion battery. It boasts of a claimed range of 140km and is equipped with fast charging capable of charging the battery to 80 per cent in less than an hour.

4. Audi e-Tron

German speedster Audi is no stranger when it comes to making fast cars, regardless of the segment. Now, Audi has upped the game with the arrival of Audi’s e-Tron, a fully-electric SUV. With two electric motors, one on each axle, the front makes 125 kW while the rear engine produces 140 kW, with the combined total of 265 kW or 355 bhp. The peak torque output is 561 Nm. In the boost mode, the power output goes up to 300 kW or 408 bhp. In short, a silent, electrifying beast of a car.

5 Hyundai Kona EV

The most anticipated and talked about EV of the lot, the Kona boasts of a sleek design, futuristic features and a massive range of 312 km on a full charge. Certainly raising expectations, it could be priced around the Rs. 25 lakh.

6 Nissan Leaf EV

Statistically speaking, the Nissan Leaf is the most popular electric car in the world, as it is the most sold among the lot. Armed with a large 40kWh Li-ion battery which can take the car to 400 km on a full charge (as per the Japanese JC08 test cycle). Though it is not confirmed whether or when it will be launched in India, its popularity and heavy-duty specs could mean a premium price tag of Rs 30 lakh or so. These were some of the EVs coming to India in 2019. Let's see who prove to be the most energy efficient.