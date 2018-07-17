L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags onshore contract from HPCL-Mittal Energy

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering has bagged an onshore EPC contract from HPCL-Mittal Energy for setting up cracker furnaces at their Bathinda Refinery in Punjab. "L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has won a significant onshore EPC contract from HPCL-Mittal Energy for setting up 07 cracker furnaces of 1200 KTPA dual feed cracker unit (DFCU) at their Bathinda Refinery in Punjab," Larsen and Toubro said in a BSE filing.

L&T's scope of work under the contract includes project management, residual engineering, procurement and supply of cracker furnace systems, components and auxiliaries.

Shares of Larsen and Toubro were trading 0.25 percent lower at Rs 1,279.35 apiece on the BSE in the morning trade today.