    L&T appoints ex-Citi India head Pramit Jhaveri as director

    PTI
    March 31, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST
     
     
    Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) has appointed former Chief Executive Officer of Citibank India Pramit Jhaveri as independent director.

    The board also approved the appointment of Jhaveri as an independent director of the company for a period of five years with effect from April 1, 2022, L&T said in a statement.

    He is also senior advisor to Premji Invest and PJT Partners and an independent director on the board of Bajaj Finance Limited.

    Prior to his current activities, he was Vice Chairman – Banking, Asia Pacific Citi.

    He served as Chief Executive Officer of Citibank India from 2010 to 2019.

    PTI
