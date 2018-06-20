App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 04:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

L'Oreal ropes in Amit Jain to head India operations

Jain is going to be the first Indian to head India operations, L'Oreal said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Answer: L'Oréal (Image: Reuters)
Answer: L'Oréal (Image: Reuters)

French beauty major L'Oreal today said it has appointed Amit Jain as managing director for India operations, effective August 1, 2018. He succeeds Jean-Christophe Letellier, who after 5 years in the role will take up a position within the L'Oreal group.

Jain is going to be the first Indian to head India operations, L'Oreal said in a statement.

In his last role, Jain held the position of managing director, North-West Europe for Amsterdam-based Akzo Nobel.

"We believe that Amit's rich global experience with a deep understanding of India, transformational leadership skills and inclusive personality will be an important asset in further developing L'Oreal's business in India," L'Oreal vice president - South Asia Pacific Zone Pierre-Yves Arzel said.

His mission is to build on the rich talent base and global brands to make L'Oreal India an engine for growth in Asia, he added.

As part of his new role, Jain would have responsibility of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

He will report to Arzel and additionally to Jochen Zaumseil - Vice President, APAC.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 04:07 pm

