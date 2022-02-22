English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Decoding Credit Score with OneScore, the first of the series of Masterclasses aimed at explaining the credit score. Block your calendar on 23 Feb at 4.00 p.m. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    LIC IPO: PMJJBY policyholders not eligible for shares at discounted prices

    "It is a group insurance product and (PMJJBY policyholders) isn't eligible," the state-run insurer said in a statement.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 22, 2022 / 10:16 PM IST
    LIC IPO (Representational image)

    LIC IPO (Representational image)

    IPO-bound insurance giant LIC on February 22 clarified that subscribers of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) are not eligible for shares at a discounted price in the upcoming initial public offering.

    "It is a group insurance product and (PMJJBY policyholders) isn't eligible," the state-run company said in a statement.

    The clarification came a day after LIC Chairman M R Kumar said PMJJBY subscribers are also eligible for the benefits available for policyholders. However, LIC said in the statement that it was "inadvertently mentioned".

    As per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed last week, the maximum bid amount under the Policyholder Reservation Portion by an eligible policyholder would not exceed Rs 2,00,000 (net of policyholder discount).

    LIC's share capital was raised from Rs 100 crore to Rs 6,325 crore during September last year to help facilitate the IPO.

    Close

    Related stories

    Notably, the DRHP, filed on February 13 with the market regulator SEBI, said the offer is for the sale of a five percent stake by the government for an estimated Rs 63,000 crore.

    Briefing reporters in Mumbai earlier today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there is a lot of interest and buzz in the market for the upcoming IPO of Life Insurance Corporation of India.

    "Now that DRHP (for LIC IPO) is out, there is a buzz and a lot of interest in the market. I am glad the way in which it is crafted where shareholders also have a role to play. The way it has been crafted has created a lot of interest and we will be going ahead with it," Sitharaman said.

    With PTI inputs
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IPO #LIC #LIC IPO #Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 10:16 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.