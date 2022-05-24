English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Leaders of Quad countries launch QUAD Fellowship

    Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Anthony Albanese and Fumio Kishida, launched the fellowship that will sponsor 25 students per year from each Quad country to pursue masters and doctoral degrees at leading Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) universities in the US.

    PTI
    May 24, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
    (Representational image)

    (Representational image)


    Leaders of Quad countries on Tuesday launched the QUAD Fellowship – a first-of-its-kind scholarship programme designed to build ties among the next generation of scientists and technologists from the four member nations.


    US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterparts Anthony Albanese and Fumio Kishida from Australia and Japan respectively launched the fellowship that will sponsor 25 students per year from each Quad country to pursue masters and doctoral degrees at leading Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) universities in the US.


    This prestigious fellowship will offer our students great opportunities to pursue graduate and doctorate programs in science, technology, engineering and maths.


    "It will encourage academic excellence and promote people-to-people linkages between our countries," Prime Minister Modi said in his message. He encouraged Indian students to apply for the Quad Fellowship programme and join the next generation of STEM leaders and innovators building a better future for humanity.


    "Quad Fellowship launched! A first-of-its-kind scholarship program that will bring together the top minds of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Fellowship will sponsor 100 students per year – 25 from each Quad country – to pursue master's and doctoral degrees at leading STEM graduate universities in the United States. "Will develop a network of experts committed to advancing innovation and collaboration across sectors," Bagchi said in another tweet.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Anthony Albanese #Fumio Kishida #Joe Biden #Narendra Modi #world
    first published: May 24, 2022 11:38 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.