MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!Join us for the second Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility' panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 31, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Laurus Labs: Diversification away from ARVs on track

    The share of the Laurus antiretroviral business in total is expected to be less than 1/3rd by 2025, compared to 50 percent now as the company’s other engines of growth gain traction

    Anubhav Sahu
    January 31, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST
    Laurus Labs: Diversification away from ARVs on track

    Laurus Labs

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Laurus Labs (CMP: Rs 500; Market Cap: Rs 26,857 crore) has posted a weak set of numbers in the recent quarterly results, dragged by channel de-stocking in the ARV (antiretroviral) business. Since the ARV business still constitutes the bulk of sales, the obvious investor concern will be whether the company would be able to meet the target of $1 billion revenue in FY23. Further, COVID opportunity has moderated. The Molnupiravir (Innovator: Merck) opportunity is also not seen as a material one...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Sizzling oil adds to India’s policy headache

      Jan 28, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: HCL Tech leaves its mark, market trajectory on Budget day, how to make the Budget a hit, Herd Immunity Tracker, Personal Finance and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Bubble Trouble 

      Jan 22, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

      The US is in the grip of “three and a half bubbles”, according to GMO’s chief investment strategist Grantham

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers