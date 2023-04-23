News Highlights: Delhi reports 948 more COVID cases; positivity rate at 25.69%

This LIVE blog session has concluded. For the latest news, views and updates, stay logged-on to Moneycontrol.
This LIVE blog session has concluded. For the latest news, views and updates, stay logged-on to Moneycontrol.
The national capital also reported two more death due to COVID-19. Active cases stand at 5,578.
Assam: All schools and colleges in Tinsukia district to remain closed on April 24 in the view of severe thunderstorm and hailstorm that occurred on April 22-23, announced District disaster management authority
Uday, who was brought from South Africa, has died during treatment after falling ill at Kuno National Park. Reason for death is yet to be ascertained: MP Chief Conservator of Forest JS Chauhan.
K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS Government in Telangana is on the verge of being overthrown, and according to Union Minister Amit Shah, the BJP would continue to fight until that happens.
Speaking at a mass gathering called the "Vijay Sankalp Sabha" at Chevella, near Hyderabad, Shah promised to abolish Muslim reservations if the BJP win in Telangana assembly elections.
Nitish Kumar is scheduled to visit Kolkata to meet CM Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna at 2 pm on April 25.
--MEA, Indian Embassy in Sudan in touch with UN, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt & US.
--Two IAF C-130J positioned on standby in Jeddah while INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan
--Contingency plans are in place but any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation, which continues to be volatile with reports of fierce fighting at various locations in Khartoum: MEA
--“India is one of the most socio-religiously diverse countries of the world consisting of a mosaic of beliefs."
--"Hence, any matter which is likely to tinker with the fundamental social structure, a matter which has far reaching impact on our socio-cultural and religious beliefs should necessarily come through Legislative process only, the meeting unanimously opined."
--"Any decision by the Apex Court in such sensitive matter may prove very harmful for the future generation of our country."
--"There is no gain saying that the issue at hand is highly-sensitive, commented upon and criticized by various sections of society, including socio-religious groups,for being a social-experiment, engineered by a selected few."
--"This, in addition to it, being socially and morally compunctive."
--"The responsibility of lawmaking has been entrusted to the legislature under our Constitution. Certainly the Laws made by the legislature are truly democratic as they are made after undergoing thorough consultative processes and reflect the views of all sections ofthe society. The legislature is accountable to the public.”
Bar Council of India (BCI) passes a resolution opposing the grant of legal recognition to same-sex marriages.
Rajiv Bindal been appointed as the state president of Himachal Pradesh BJP
It started at 3 AM in the morning. People are coming at full capacity. We are expecting 1.2 to 1.4 lakh people. No one is facing any inconvenience. More than 60 buses are deployed for the management of the devotees, said Trivikrama Varma, Police Commissioner, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.